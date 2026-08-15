Maryland Governor Wes Moore reacts to USS Abraham Lincoln deployment, contradicts Trump

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is offering words of encouragement to sailors abord the USS Abraham Lincoln amid a long deployment.

On Saturday, Gov. Wes Moore uploaded a video to social media calling out the "deteriorating" conditions the sailors abord the ship are dealing with and told soldiers to take care of one another and themselves.

In the video, Wes Moore said those abord the ship are "carrying the burden for a war whose purpose and endgame still remain unknown.".

The Governors video comes after President Donald Turmp dismissed soldiers claims to CBS News, telling the network "No, no, not nearly long enough" when he was asked if the deployment had gone on too long.

This comes after loved ones of the sailors onboard have been worried about the crew.

The ship has been at sea for nine months, longer than the typycal six months.

Democratic senators demanded answers about conditions on the ship after reports of broken plumbing, food shortages, and mental health crisis.

"The American people are paying billions of dollars for this self-imposed war," said Gov. Moore.

"While our service people can do the impossible, their being asked to do the unnecessary."