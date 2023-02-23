Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore have put their nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion in Baltimore's Guilford neighborhood on the market for a cool $2.75 million.

The Moores' six-bedroom, seven-bathroom stone home hit the market on Wednesday. The Moores are being represented by the Travelstead Team from Sotheby International Realty's Annapolis office, according to online listings.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: For sale: The governor's mansion. No, not that one.