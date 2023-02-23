Watch CBS News
Local News

For sale: The governor's mansion. No, not that one.

/ The Baltimore Banner

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Flythe Moore have put their nearly 8,000-square-foot mansion in Baltimore's Guilford neighborhood on the market for a cool $2.75 million.

The Moores' six-bedroom, seven-bathroom stone home hit the market on Wednesday. The Moores are being represented by the Travelstead Team from Sotheby International Realty's Annapolis office, according to online listings.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: For sale: The governor's mansion. No, not that one.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 6:39 AM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.