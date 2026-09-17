Maryland Gov. Wes Moore seeks federal aid for businesses impacted by Empire Towers emergency

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is asking for federal assistance for businesses impacted by the structural emergency at Empire Towers in Glen Burnie.

Moore requested a Small Business Administration disaster declaration that would make low-interest loans available to eligible businesses.

The assistance would help cover expenses such as payroll, utilities and rent.

The office building has been closed for more than two months after it was evacuated because of structural concerns.

"Local businesses have been profoundly affected by the structural emergency at Empire Towers that occurred in July," Moore said. "These small businesses, ranging from medical clinics and insurance agencies to commercial cleaning and training services, are the backbone of the community. We are seeking this SBA declaration to give affected owners immediate access to low-cost funding with zero initial payments so they can navigate economic hardship and rebuild."

Officials said unpermitted construction work in the underground parking garage on July 9 caused ceilings to sag and exposed rebar, leaving dozens of vehicles trapped inside.

"This is an unusual and complex situation impacting the community. Anne Arundel County government has worked hard to meet the needs of those affected," said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russell Strickland. "The SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans requested by Governor Moore will be an important resource for the small businesses which have done their best to weather the situation."

In an email obtained by CBS News Baltimore, attorneys for Empire Towers' owners told vehicle owners they are optimistic that at least half of the cars will be removed this month, beginning as early as Sept. 21.

However, some vehicles still cannot be removed, while others have been damaged. The attorneys said all vehicle owners will receive photos and videos of their cars for insurance purposes.

The building's attorneys also said vehicle owners will have to sign a waiver of liability as a "precondition to removing vehicles from an active construction zone in a compromised building."