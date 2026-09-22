Maryland Gov. Wes Moore outlines safety and regulatory guidelines for AI

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced guidelines aimed at protecting state residents from possible AI harms.

In a statement outlining the state's AI safety policies, Moore's office said they will be guided by three main principles.

The first will aim to protect new and emerging AI threats to citizens' "rights and safety, our infrastructure, our democracy, our public services and our economy."

The second will try to protect workers who "deserve a voice in how AI impacts workers and high-quality worker-centered training and real transition support."

The third will be aimed at children, who the statement says "must be protected from exploitation and harm."

AI regulation is part of the plan

The state said it plans to protect citizens by regulating key parts of AI technologies. These include developing legislative recommendations for regulating the actions of AI companies, recognizing a personal likeness as a property right and providing technology guidance regarding housing, lending and employment.

"With the speed with which AI is moving, Marylanders deserve guardrails that safeguard their rights, privacy, and dignity," said a statement by Moore.

"This technology is already here, and we believe Maryland is the best state in the country to benefit from the promise of AI responsibly – but we can't afford to wait while Washington sits on their hands. These core principles will guide our every action to protect our people, center our workers, and keep our kids safe."

AI impacts on workers to be studied

In addition, the Moore administration said it would create "a standing labor-management committee" to work with the Department of Budget and Management and other legislative committees and state agencies to strengthen coordination with unions representing state workers on the impact of AI on workers.

Moore said state officials would work with the Attorney General, the legislature and other states "to ensure social media platforms are not using artificial intelligence and algorithmic design features to drive addictive and harmful engagement among users under 16."

Legislators will also work with the state's Department of Education on implementing protocols "for any AI tool a student interacts with at school."

Moore said the new policies build upon previous standards outlined in his 2024 Executive Order, the Artificial Intelligence Governance Act of 2024, as well as the State of Maryland's Responsible AI Policy.