Maryland gained 1400 jobs in September, November report says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Maryland gained 1,400 jobs in November, and the unemployment rose to 4.2%, according to the Maryland Department of Labor's October jobs report.

The agency's report is based on preliminary survey results by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The leisure and hospitality industry experienced the most growth, followed by the financial sector, mining, logging, and construction sector, and information sector.  Those industries saw an increase of 2,200, 1800, 700, and 200 jobs respectively. 

Other sectors saw declines, such as the professional and business services sector, which saw a decline of 2300 jobs, and the manufacturing sector which saw a decrease of 900 jobs.  

The full report is available on the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 11:58 AM

