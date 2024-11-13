Teen, man injured in Baltimore double shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- A teen and a man were injured in a shooting in Baltimore's Frankford neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 5000 block of Lasalle Avenue around 11:11 p.m.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, officers said.

While they were on the scene, officers were notified about another shooting victim who walked into a hospital.

At the hospital, officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Detectives determined that both victims were shot on Lasalle Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore Sees Decrease in Violent Crime

The shooting comes just a day after Mayor Brandon Scott shared that homicides in Baltimore are down 24% and nonfatal shootings are down 35% since last year.

Mayor Scott previously credited community outreach efforts for the drop in violent crime.

In 2023, the city saw a 20% decrease in homicides, while the county saw a nearly 15% decrease.