Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen, man injured in Baltimore double shooting, police say

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A teen and a man were injured in a shooting in Baltimore's Frankford neighborhood Tuesday night, according to police. 

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 5000 block of Lasalle Avenue around 11:11 p.m.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, officers said. 

While they were on the scene, officers were notified about another shooting victim who walked into a hospital. 

At the hospital, officers found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Detectives determined that both victims were shot on Lasalle Avenue. 

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore Sees Decrease in Violent Crime 

The shooting comes just a day after Mayor Brandon Scott shared that homicides in Baltimore are down 24% and nonfatal shootings are down 35% since last year. 

Mayor Scott previously credited community outreach efforts for the drop in violent crime. 

In 2023, the city saw a 20% decrease in homicides, while the county saw a nearly 15% decrease.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.