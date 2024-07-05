Baltimore is seeing a reduction in violent crime. But by how much?

BALTIMORE -- As we get into the second half of 2024, police in both Baltimore City and Baltimore County say violent crime is significantly down.

The decreases are all over 30% in homicides and non-fatal shootings.

Since 1970, according to Baltimore Police, the city usually averages nearly 130 homicides in the first six months of the year.

As of Friday, there have been 92 -- around 36% less than this point last year.

"I know we are famous for those numbers for awhile, but it's good to see it's an issue that's being addressed, seeming to have some impact," said Damian Elson, who lives in the Bolton Hill neighborhood.

Non-fatal shootings in the city are down about 37%, with 213 as of Friday. That's down from 338 at this point last year.

As of July 1 in Baltimore County, police are seeing around a 30% decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings compared to last year.

So far in 2024, there have been 11 homicides in the county.

Despite the decreases, violent crime is still top of mind in both the city and county. In late May, a man was stabbed in the Towson Town Center's parking garage. Three teens were eventually charged in connection to this.

Even with that in mind, though, people WJZ has talked to say they generally feel safe.

"If you come to the mall, you're safe," said Dubam Ofoche, who works at Towson Town Center, a day after the stabbing. "These incidents shouldn't make you be afraid."

Back in January in Bolton Hill, a 77-year-old man and 22-year-old son were attacked right outside their home. Teens tried to steal their car.

There's still a $32,000 Metro Crime Stoppers reward in the case. ()

Elson said he also generally feels safe, but adds momentum is key to keep getting those numbers down.

He said he can't speak to largely knowing the community, but Elson said there's a strong community feel and his neighbors "keep eyes on one another and keep everything safe."

Last year, the city saw a 20% decrease in homicides, while the county saw a nearly 15% decrease.