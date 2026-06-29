Maryland takes steps to address food insecurity for low-income families and students

Maryland is taking several steps to address food insecurity among low-income families and children.

On Friday, Gov. Wes Moore designated $10 million for Produce Rx, a program that allows healthcare providers to prescribe no-cost fresh produce to patients managing both diet-related chronic illnesses and food insecurity.

The funding will help reduce childhood poverty in addition to improving health outcomes and addressing food insecurity.

"In order to attack child poverty, we must ensure every Maryland family and community has access to healthy nutrition support," Moore said. "The new Produce Rx grants will help improve health outcomes, address food insecurity, and reduce child poverty by putting the communities most affected by these issues at the forefront of the solutions, leaving no one behind."

What is Produce Rx?

Produce Rx is part of the Maryland Department of Health's Food is Medicine model, which uses evidence-based strategies to improve health outcomes. The program supports direct delivery services.

Produce prescriptions may be issued to people with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or a high-risk pregnancy.

Grants will be awarded in ENOUGH communities, where the child poverty rate is greater than 30%, and the districted Maryland public school has a poverty rate of 75% or higher.

"By delivering these vital resources directly to ENOUGH communities, Maryland is using the full force of government to lift up communities and strategically targeting our investments where they're needed most," said Carmel Martin, Special Secretary of the Governor's Office for Children.

Produce Rx grant applications will be open through August 17, with letters of intent due July 20. Grants will fund coalitions of two or more organizations, such as healthcare providers, local health departments and organizations with experience in food assistance and distribution.

Preference will be given to proposals that source produce from Maryland-based agricultural producers.

Awards will be made in early fall 2026. The $10 million fund supports the Produce Rx program for two years.

Find more information here.

Supporting students during the summer

Gov. Moore also announced the launch of the 2026 Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program, also known as Maryland SUN Bucks.

The program distributes money to children and families in poverty to supplement food costs during the summer. The program supports students who lose access to low-cost school meals.

In 2025, the SUN Bucks program issued $75 million in direct benefits to feed more than 630,000 students.

"No child should ever go hungry, and the success of SUN Bucks has brought that goal closer to reality, ensuring students have access to essential meals to thrive in the summertime," said Gov. Moore.