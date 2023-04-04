First Alert Forecast: Temps near 80 this afternoon

BALTIMORE --A warm afternoon with high temperatures reaching close to 80 degrees, temperatures overnight tonight are going to be quite mild across the area.

The fact that I keep my house at 65 means I may have to actually kick on the A/C today #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/QzciWzZUjc — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 4, 2023

Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected on Wednesday with slightly higher humidity.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue across the area through mid-week.

High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will top out in the lower 80s areawide.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: We'll see highs in the low 80s for Wednesday with a few more clouds and slightly higher humidity. Rain chances return to the area Thursday. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/speK7yOA3z — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) April 4, 2023

It gets even warmer for Thursday, home opening day for the Orioles.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

There is a low threat for a strong to severe storm as a cold front makes its way through the region.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with any storms on Thursday afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s before rain arrives.

Cooler temperatures will be in the forecast for Friday and Saturday in the wake of the cold front skies will be partly to mostly cloudy for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s on Friday, and upper 50s on Saturday.

Sunshine will return in full force on Sunday with highs and the low 60s.

An extended streak of dry weather is expected across the area to start next week.

Temperatures will be comfortable into the 60s for highs through Tuesday warming well into the 70s by mid-week.

No significant chances for rain on the forecast through midweek next week.