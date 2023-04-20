First Alert Forecast: Near record highs possible Friday

BALTIMORE -- Unseasonably warm weather will continue across the area through Friday. After seeing temps rise well into the 70s Thursday afternoon, skies will be mostly clear overnight and temperatures will be mild in the mid 50s.

On Friday, temperatures will be even warmer, with highs reaching the low to upper 80s across the area. Baltimore has a chance to approach or tie the record high of 88°, however if the winds stay out of the east or southeast through the afternoon, the influences from Chesapeake Bay will keep temperatures a bit cooler than forecast. Low to mid 80s are a sure bet however. The fire danger will likely remain elevated into Friday.

Skies throughout the day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and it will be slightly more humid than it has been. By Saturday, clouds will start to increase, and we'll see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The threat for severe weather is currently low, but the team will be monitoring the situation carefully over the next day or so. If any storms do become strong, the greatest threat will be from isolated strong wind gusts and some hail. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible, with some areas picking up close to an inch of rain.

The cold front will clear the area by Saturday evening, and rain chances will rapidly come to an end by late Saturday night. Sunday will be cooler, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Nighttime temperatures will drop down into the 40s for the whole area.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s through midweek, with the next chance for rain expected to arrive by next Thursday and Friday as a fairly active weather pattern shapes up across Maryland.

This rain will be great news for those suffering from the worsening drought situation in some areas of the state. So, make sure to enjoy the warmth while it lasts and stay safe and dry when the rain comes!