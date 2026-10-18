Maryland fires its defensive coordinator after a 5th consecutive loss

Maryland fired defensive coordinator Ted Monachino on Sunday, a day after the Terrapins lost at home to Rutgers, their fifth straight defeat.

The move suggests coach Michael Locksley, whose job security appears tenuous in his eighth season, is safe for now. The Terrapins (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) lost 37-30 on Homecoming on Saturday, and they now have an open date before hosting Illinois on Oct. 31.

"I appreciate Ted's hard work and dedication to our program during his time in College Park," Locksley said in a statement. "As I evaluate our program, I believe this change is necessary. We wish Ted all the best moving forward."

Monachino, who also coached linebackers, will be replaced as defensive coordinator by Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who is Maryland's cornerbacks coach. Inside linebackers coach Zac Spavital will take on the role of co-defensive coordinator.

Maryland has lost 12 straight Big Ten games, and Saturday's contest had plenty of empty seats. The Terps were up 23-13 at halftime before Rutgers (2-4, 1-2) scored 24 unanswered points.

Maryland has allowed an average of 43.8 points during this five-game skid.