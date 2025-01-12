Veteran Maryland firefighter who died on duty started career in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- Christopher Higgins, a veteran Maryland firefighter who died in the line of duty Saturday evening, started at a volunteer fire company in Anne Arundel County.

Higgins, a 46-year-old firefighter with the Montgomery County Fire Department, died while battling a fire on Bradford Lane in Laurel. He has spent 23 years as a firefighter, including his start at the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Company in Severna Park.

"It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the untimely passing of Firefighter Christopher Higgins, a career Montgomery County Firefighter as well as a Volunteer Firefighter with Anne Arundel County, Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Severna Park," the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a statement. "Chris made the ultimate sacrifice last night, January 11, 2025 while responding to a fire in Prince George's County."

Statement from @mcfrs Fire Chief Corey Smedley ….”Today is an incredibly difficult day for our Montgomery County Fire Rescue family. It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of our own…” WATCH 10p (1/11) briefing https://t.co/iVFfhHREsQ pic.twitter.com/JdWYR5OFzL — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 12, 2025

According to the Montgomery County Fire Department, Higgins was working at a house fire in Prince George's County when he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he was unable to be revived after "extensive resuscitation efforts," according to the department.

He is survived by his wife and two young children.

"Our hearts are heavy at the loss of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service Master Firefighter Christopher Higgins, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "MFF Higgins honorably served the community for 23 years and will be remembered as a loving husband and father, skilled firefighter, great mentor, and a deeply loved friend. The First Lady and I extend our prayers to his family, colleagues, and all who loved him."

Acting State Fire Marshal Jason M. Mowbray offered words of condolences from the State Fire Marshal's Office.

During this difficult time, our hearts break for the family, friends, and fellow firefighters at MCFRS and the Earleigh Heights Volunteer Fire Company," Mowbray said.