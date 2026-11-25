The Festival of Trees returns this weekend at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, and the proceeds benefit Kennedy Krieger programs and kids like 3rd grader Chozin Best, who went from a patient to a student.

The three-day celebration of holiday trees runs from Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29. It features hundreds of decked trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses. The festival also includes a vendor market, rides, games, and live entertainment.

WJZ is a sponsor of the festival, and we met with one of this year's festival ambassadors, Chozin Best, at Kennedy Krieger's Fairmount School. It provides schooling for students with developmental disabilities from kindergarten through 8th grade.

"He is the town mayor, pretty much," said his mom, Molika Best. "So, giving him that ambassador role just fit."

He loves math, recess, playing with his friends during gym class, going to the park, and watching movies. He's a people person and likes to greet people with handshakes and a lot of energy.

When most people first meet him, they don't know that he was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder, mandibulofacial dysostosis with microcephaly, that causes physical and intellectual challenges.

"Less than 40 people worldwide has what he has," his mom said.

Chozin was referred to Kennedy Krieger's feeding program, she said, where he learned how to eat without a gastrostomy tube. Now, he not only eats everything, but is thriving in school.

"He absolutely loves school," said his mom. "He loves riding the school bus. Everything about this school, he loves it."

She said she thanks God every day for the support from Kennedy Krieger.

"All the surgeries, all the doctor's appointments, all the, I mean, he has, like, at one point, 20 doctors, and just to see where he's at. Where he came from and where he's at now," she said.

She said she sees him evolve every day because of Fairmount School.

"His therapist here, speech pathologist, his teachers, the principal, everyone's embraced him and loved him up as if we're a family, and we are a family here," she added.

Tickets for the 37th annual Festival of Trees can be purchased here, with proceeds from the festival supporting the work of Kennedy Krieger.