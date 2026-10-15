Maryland father and son accused of breeding, training dogs for dogfighting

A Maryland father and son have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly breeding, training and selling dogs for use in a dogfighting ring.

Theodore Lamont Stinson, 48, and his son, Theodore Lamont Stinson Jr., 25, both of Whiteford, face multiple charges, including conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture, according to the indictment.

The charges also include buying, selling, delivering, possessing, training or transporting animals for participation in an animal fighting venture; using the mail or other interstate channels to promote or further an animal fighting venture; and interstate and foreign travel or transportation in aid of racketeering enterprises.

According to the indictment, the father and son had been involved in buying, selling, breeding and training pit bull-type dogs for dogfighting since at least April 2016.

The two allegedly operated a kennel called "KLK," which they used to advertise dogs for sale. They kept the animals on their property to sell, transport and breed dogs owned by them and their alleged co-conspirators.

The indictment alleges that both men oversaw the dogs, with Stinson advising his son on their proper care.

The father and son also allegedly arranged transportation for dogs involved in sales and breeding. Stinson often coordinated transportation for sales, while Stinson Jr. transported the dogs to their destinations, according to the indictment.

44 dogs found during Harford County search

On July 17, 2025, the Harford County Sheriff's Office and its Animal Control Unit executed search-and-seizure warrants at Stinson's residence.

Investigators found 44 pit bull-type dogs, veterinary medications and supplies, a breeding stand, and a "spring pole/rope" accessory used to train and condition fighting dogs, according to the indictment. They also found paperwork related to dog sales and pedigrees.

Potential prison sentences

If convicted, Stinson and Stinson Jr. each face up to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture and up to five years for buying, selling, delivering, possessing, training or transporting animals for participation in an animal fighting venture.