Maryland faces summer surge in COVID cases as new Omicron variant drives hospitalizations

New COVID variant leading to rise in COVID cases, hospitalizations in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The summer surge in coronavirus cases is here in Maryland.

The current most contagious COVID strain evolved from the Omicron variant.

But the mutations in this current strain can make it easier for the virus to evade people's immunity.

According to the state health department, as of Tuesday, there are 119 people in the hospital with COVID.

One month ago, there were 70 cases that led to hospitalizations.

Health professionals are turning to wastewater to accurately measure COVID cases, since fewer people are getting tested.

The latest data from the CDC shows Maryland is in a very high zone with the COVID-19 infection rate.

Most cases across the country are coming from the FLiRT variant, which could potentially cause another wave of infections.

"There's nothing about them that makes us overly concern in a particularly strong wave in that it would cause more severe disease," Andrew Pekosz with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said. "But in certain parts of the country, we are seeing pretty significant increase in cases."

Though the current strain is the most contagious in the nation, the symptoms are the same as previous strains, such as body aches, congestion, coughing, and fatigue.

Health experts say the summer spike in cases is not surprising, as this is the time many people are traveling.

But it doesn't mean Marylanders should not take some precaution.

"The virus is still here and it is going to wax and wane and just because people are not dying in droves doesn't mean that people aren't still dying and a lot of Americans are dying of COVID, and most of it can be prevented," Dr. Miriam Alexander with LifeBridge Health said.

Cases might take a downward turn in the fall season, but history shows that it could ramp up again in the winter.

Therefore, Alexander is advising people to move away from large crowds and mask up if symptoms start to show.

To limit the spread, health professionals are advising people to wash their hands frequently and to get vaccinated.