Watch CBS News
Local News

Some Maryland schools delayed Tuesday with temperatures reaching single digits

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Several Maryland schools will be delayed on Tuesday, January 21, due to bitter cold across the state.

    The following schools are delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 21:

  • Carroll County Public Schools (delayed two hours)
  • Howard County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Stay updated on the forecast with WJZ's First Alert Weather team.   

Snowfall totals

On Sunday, Maryland saw more snowfall. Communities like Dayton and Reisterstown saw between two and three inches, while Taneytown saw nearly five. 

screenshot-2025-01-20-090845.png

Dangerously cold temperatures

Monday's temperatures will hover just below the 20s, before dropping into the teens and single digits overnight. Northwest winds will bring wind chills near or below zero across the region. 

The bitter cold could create hazardous road conditions as the snow begins to freeze.

Howard County issued a cold weather advisory from 7 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

Covering your head, wearing several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, covering your mouth with a scarf, and wearing mittens can help you protect yourself from the cold. 

Howard County residents needing shelter can call Grassroots Crisis Intervention at (410) 531-6677.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.