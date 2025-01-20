Some Maryland schools delayed Tuesday with temperatures reaching single digits

BALTIMORE -- Several Maryland schools will be delayed on Tuesday, January 21, due to bitter cold across the state.

The following schools are delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 21: Carroll County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

Howard County Public Schools (delayed two hours)

WJZ will continue to update the list of school closings as they are reported. Find a full list of closures HERE.

Snowfall totals

On Sunday, Maryland saw more snowfall. Communities like Dayton and Reisterstown saw between two and three inches, while Taneytown saw nearly five.

Dangerously cold temperatures

Monday's temperatures will hover just below the 20s, before dropping into the teens and single digits overnight. Northwest winds will bring wind chills near or below zero across the region.

The bitter cold could create hazardous road conditions as the snow begins to freeze.

Howard County issued a cold weather advisory from 7 p.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Covering your head, wearing several layers of lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, covering your mouth with a scarf, and wearing mittens can help you protect yourself from the cold.

Howard County residents needing shelter can call Grassroots Crisis Intervention at (410) 531-6677.