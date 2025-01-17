Water main break leaves Baltimore County street flooded

BALTIMORE -- A water main break caused major flooding on a road in Dundalk Friday morning, prompting a nearby school to close early.

The Baltimore County Department of Public Works (DPW) said the 10-inch break was located at the intersection of Dundalk and Holabird Avenues.

A water main break caused major flooding on a road in Dundalk on January 17, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

Around 9 a.m., DPW officials said crews responded to the scene, but it was still early in the repair process.

A water main break caused major flooding on a road in Dundalk on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

WJZ was on the scene as cars drove slowly through areas of deep water.

A water main break caused major flooding on a road in Dundalk on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. CBS News Baltimore

The flooding prompted John Stricker Middle School to close at noon and cancel all after-school and evening activities, district officials said.

Cold weather prompts breaks and leaks

Parts of Maryland have reported more frequent water main breaks over the past couple of weeks as frigid temperatures gripped the state.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, WSSC Water asked customers in Prince George's and Montgomery counties to conserve water as crews responded to multiple breaks. The conservation request was lifted by Monday evening.

The company reported 220 water main breaks or leaks between Jan. 1 and Jan. 13, with 184 occurring within the past week.

On Monday, Jan. 13, the Baltimore City DPW responded to 33 water main breaks across the city and county, officials said.

Baltimore City Councilmember Odette Ramos reported a water main break on Sunday, Jan. 12 that left an apartment complex without water.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, a burst pipe closed the Carroll County Health Department building.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, some Pikesville residents were left without water and heat during brutally cold temperatures after a water main ruptured.

According to the department's water main status map, there were 39 confirmed water main breaks in the city and county with crews responding to 12 as of Friday afternoon.

On Monday, City DPW officials said the response level was consistent with the freeze-and-thaw cycle after a recent snowstorm in Maryland brought 3 to 12 inches of snow to the state and waves of freezing temperatures.

Officials said water main breaks are more common during extended periods of cold, but other factors like the age of the pipes, can contribute to breaks and leaks.