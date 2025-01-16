Some Baltimore County residents left without water as crews repair water main break

BALTIMORE - Pikesville residents are without water, and some without heat, after a water main ruptured.

The Baltimore Department of Public Works was forced to shut the water off for hundreds of homes in the area of Alter Avenue.

Residents told WJZ they spent all of Thursday without water, while some didn't have heat because their furnaces rely on water. So, with bitterly cold temperatures, some residents said they couldn't risk staying home.

"We all run the risk of our pipes bursting because it's freezing and we don't have any water running through the pipes," said resident Shannon Wilkerson.

"No heat...no hot water"

Kelly Simmons said she noticed the water pressure going down last Wednesday night, and by Thursday morning, there was no running water at all.

"I have an Aquathermo furnace, so the hot water is used to use in conjunction with the furnace, so we have no heat, no hot water," Simmons said.

Residents said they called in the water main break at 8 a.m. on Thursday, and by noon, the street was shut down. Crews ripped up the road to repair the pipe.

Residents hope the repairs are completed faster than the crew's response time.

"Their response time, in this instance, was really bad, frustrating," Wilkerson said.