39 people indicted in connection with Eastern Shore drug trafficking ring, Maryland police say

SALISBURY -- Thirty-nine people were indicted after a five-month, multi-agency investigation into a drug trafficking ring on the Eastern Shore that distributed cocaine, fentanyl and other illegal drugs, according to Maryland State Police.

The Wicomico Narcotics team launched an investigation in the spring of 2024 that brought together two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to dismantle the ring that distributed drugs in Dorchester, Baltimore and Wicomico counties, officials said.

In August 2024, Wicomico Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Administration served multiple search warrants in the three counties.

The warrants led to the discovery of over 2,500 grams of suspected cocaine and nearly 30 grams of fentanyl along with other narcotics, 14 firearms and four vehicles used to transport drugs, officials said.

Baltimore Drug Busts

In late November, four criminal organizations involved in drug trafficking in Southwest Baltimore were dismantled, Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said.

"Operation Tornado Alley" led to 34 people between the ages of 16 and 60 being charged with a range of crimes, officials said.

During the six-month collaborative investigation, officials recovered large amounts of drugs, cash and nearly 70 guns. 15 stolen cars were also recovered and the effort put an end to a planned murder hit, according to officials.

Through "Operation Tornado Alley," law enforcement officials identified multiple sources of fentanyl and cocaine, some of which were imported in large quantities.

Another drug trafficking organization - referred to as "LND" or Longwood-North-Dukeland - which operated in Northwest Baltimore was broken up in January 2024 through a collaborative investigation.

In November, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that a seventh person had been sentenced in connection with the "LND" organization. A total of 10 people were charged with illegal possession of firearms, though two people still have outstanding warrants.