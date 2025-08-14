Drier weather expected across Maryland for Friday

Storms that developed across the area this afternoon have dissipated or moved out of the region and the rest of tonight looks quiet. Expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the 70s. Some patchy fog will be possible

As the night goes on, the front will slide into the Carolinas, letting drier air filter in. Western Maryland will wake up to comfortable 60s Friday morning, while central and eastern Maryland will start the day in the low to mid-70s.

Friday is shaping up to be a refreshing change. Cooler Canadian air and lower humidity will settle in for much of the state. Highs will be in the 80s, with mountain areas holding in the 70s. The front will still be close enough to bring a stray shower or storm to southern and eastern Maryland, but most areas will be dry.

Saturday looks just as pleasant - plenty of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity. A quick shower is possible in far southern Maryland, but otherwise it's a great day to be outside.

By Sunday, high pressure will move offshore and allow summer heat to build back in. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to mid-90s, and most of the day should stay rain-free. A few showers could arrive late at night.

Another cold front is expected Monday, bringing our next chance for scattered thunderstorms, especially across southern Maryland. By midweek, that front could stall nearby, which would keep clouds and cooler air around for parts of the state, but also mean a chance of showers and storms each day.

Bottom line: a few storms to get through tonight, a comfortable break Friday and Saturday, then the heat and humidity make a comeback to wrap up the weekend and start next week.