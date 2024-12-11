Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland grant program brings $17 million in funding for electric school buses

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Energy Administration has a new program to expand the number of electric school buses across the state, Governor Moore announced Wednesday.

The Maryland Energy Administration has made a total of $17 million in grant funding available to counties through the Fiscal Year 2025 as a part of the Maryland Electric School Bus Grant Program.

The program will provide funding for electric school buses, charging infrastructure and related costs. Each grantee can receive up to $1.5 million, with an increased cap of $2 million for income qualified applicants or large school districts. 

Projects benefiting Title I Schools and underserved communities will be prioritized.

Funding is distributed as a cost reimbursement. School districts can submit applications to purchase school buses. 

The grant program is a piece of governor Moore's $90 million climate pledge.

The window for applications for the Fiscal Year 2025 Maryland Electric School Bus Grant Program will close on February 14, 2025 at 3 p.m    

You can find more details about the Electric School Bus Grant Program on the program webpage.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.