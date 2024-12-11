Maryland grant program brings $17 million in funding for electric school buses

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Energy Administration has a new program to expand the number of electric school buses across the state, Governor Moore announced Wednesday.

The Maryland Energy Administration has made a total of $17 million in grant funding available to counties through the Fiscal Year 2025 as a part of the Maryland Electric School Bus Grant Program.

The program will provide funding for electric school buses, charging infrastructure and related costs. Each grantee can receive up to $1.5 million, with an increased cap of $2 million for income qualified applicants or large school districts.

Projects benefiting Title I Schools and underserved communities will be prioritized.

Funding is distributed as a cost reimbursement. School districts can submit applications to purchase school buses.

The grant program is a piece of governor Moore's $90 million climate pledge.

The window for applications for the Fiscal Year 2025 Maryland Electric School Bus Grant Program will close on February 14, 2025 at 3 p.m

You can find more details about the Electric School Bus Grant Program on the program webpage.