Mayor signs bill into law that will require Baltimore vehicles to be electric by 2030

Mayor signs law requiring Baltimore vehicles to be electric by 2030

Mayor signs law requiring Baltimore vehicles to be electric by 2030

Mayor signs law requiring Baltimore vehicles to be electric by 2030

BALTIMORE- All Baltimore City vehicles will be electric by the year 2030.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed the bill into law that requires the city's administrative fleet to be zero emission and likely all-electric.

The city's heavy-duty vehicles may also eventually move to zero emission.

According to the Mayor's Office, there is an exemption in this law if the technology is not reliable or is too expensive.

However, Scott said addressing climate change is a priority.

Last year, he pledged that Baltimore City would go carbon neutral by 2045.