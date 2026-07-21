Maryland deputies praised for rescuing child with autism from river

Body-worn camera video shows a deputy from the St. Mary's County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office rescuing a 9-year-old with autism from a river after he had been reported missing.

Deputies found the child in a river in the Hollywood area on Friday, July 17. Deputy Matthew Camp went into the water, swam to the child, and brought him safely to shore.

The child was evaluated by medical personnel and was reunited with his family.

The St. Mary's Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland State Police Aviation Command (Trooper 7), the St. Mary's County Department of Emergency Services, and multiple local fire and EMS agencies assisted with the coordinated search.

"We are grateful to share that he is doing well," the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office said. "This body-worn camera footage captures just a portion of the teamwork, professionalism, and courage displayed by first responders during this incident. We are grateful for the positive outcome and proud of the dedication shown by all who responded."