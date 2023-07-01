Maryland Department of the Environment to assist with sunken vessel in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of the Environment is headed to Anchorage Marina to assist the Baltimore City Fire Department with a sunken vessel, according to state authorities.
There is an oil sheen in the water near the site of the sunken vessel, state staff said.
The Baltimore City Fire Department has deployed sorbent materials to contain the oil, according to state authorities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.