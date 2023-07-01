Watch CBS News
Maryland Department of the Environment to assist with sunken vessel in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of the Environment is headed to Anchorage Marina to assist the Baltimore City Fire Department with a sunken vessel, according to state authorities.

There is an oil sheen in the water near the site of the sunken vessel, state staff said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department has deployed sorbent materials to contain the oil, according to state authorities.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 8:28 PM

