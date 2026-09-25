Maryland state delegate Gary Simmons facing 3 campaign finance violations

Maryland State Delegate Gary Simmons is facing three campaign finance violations, court records show.

The violations relate to municipal infractions of activities involving Simmons' official campaign account, according to documents from the district court for Anne Arundel County.

Simmons is a Democrat who represents District 12B in Anne Arundel County in the Maryland State Legislature. The court documents indicate that a trial regarding the charges will be held in November.

In a statement provided to CBS News Baltimore, Simmons confirmed that the Office of the State Prosecutor had "issued three civil campaign finance citations related to the handling of my campaign account."

Simmons noted that the violations were civil and that there was no finding of criminal intent.

"I accept responsibility for not ensuring that my campaign's financial procedures fully complied with Maryland law," the statement added. "Ultimately, this is my campaign, and the responsibility for getting it right rests with me."

Simmons added, "I intend to resolve these civil citations, pay the required penalties, and put this matter behind me. I have already reimbursed my campaign for what was deemed personal expenditures."

The delegate said he had also taken campaign finance training courses and established changes to how his campaign account is handled.

"I respect Maryland's campaign finance laws and the accountability that comes with public service. I have learned from this experience, and I remain focused on serving the people of District 12B and earning their trust every day," the statement said.