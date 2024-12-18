Baltimore City approves construction of crematorium despite concerns about air quality impact

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City has approved the construction of a crematorium which will be built in the Govans neighborhood, despite concerns from residents about the impact on air quality.

In 2020, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services proposed opening a crematorium at their location along York Road.

Residents pushed back against the proposal, saying the facility would impact air quality in the area. Several community members even took legal action, challenging the zoning code.

On Tuesday, Baltimore City Councilmember Mark Conway expressed his disappointment in the decision to approve the crematorium, saying "…it will directly affect the health and safety of our city's vulnerable populations."

In a statement posted to social media, Conway said he plans to reintroduce proposed legislation that would add crematoriums to the zoning code and prevent them from being built in C-2 zones near businesses, like restaurants and others that encounter heavy foot traffic, and residences.

"The bottom line is this: Our neighborhoods do not deserve to be further impacted by the adverse effects of environmental injustice," Conway said.

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has several rules and restrictions that crematorium operators must meet to limit pollution.

In August 2024, MDE announced a tentative determination that, if built, the facility will meet air quality standards. Department officials said all operations and emissions will be closely monitored and recorded.

The department also said there would be restrictions on how many bodies can be cremated per hour.

Funeral owner addresses concerns

Vaughn Greene, the owner of the funeral home, says he's filling a need community members have requested as the desire for cremation services has increased.

"To be able to provide those services in-house and on-site makes it a lot easier for the family, a lot less stress," Greene said.

Greene said he and his team have done what they can to comfort their neighbors, and the service will follow state law and won't impact the health of those living nearby.

"I'm not going to do anything that, No. 1, is going to compromise my brand, but I'm certainly not going to compromise the safety of the community that I serve," Greene said.

Greene said the building needs a few renovations before cremation services can start.

Neighbors' complaints

Councilman Conway said it has been a long battle for residents in his district to stop the crematorium from being built in their neighborhood.

"To finally come out with this result, it's tough," Conway said.

Neighbors have raised concerns about the impact on air quality and businesses, as well as home values.

"We have a need but should we be doing it in dense communities?" Conway asked. "They have multiple other locations in the city and more remote locations in the county, yet they decided to do it in the busiest street in Baltimore."

One resident told WJZ off-camera that he's looking to move out of the neighborhood because of air quality concerns.

Cindy Camp, who lives within 200 feet of the funeral home, said the area already deals with pollution.

"We already live on one of the busiest corridors as far as toxins and pollutions and emissions, so that's my concern, we don't need to add to anymore of that," Camp previously told WJZ.

It is unclear when construction will begin on the facility.