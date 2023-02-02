Maryland court to hear Lee family's appeal seeking redo of hearing that set Adnan Syed free

BALTIMORE -- The Appellate Court of Maryland will hear an argument Thursday morning by the family of Hae Min Lee for a redo of the hearing in which Adnan Syed's murder conviction was thrown out.

The family is seeking a redo of the hearing, arguing that prosecutors in the case infringed upon Maryland victims' rights. The appeal centers around the short notice Lee's brother received ahead of the September hearing.

It is unclear whether the panel of judges hearing the argument will reach a decision Thursday.

The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 this morning at the Robert C. Murphy Court of Appeals building. The Maryland Judiciary is providing a live stream of the hearing

Hae Min Lee's brother, Young Lee, filed the motion and will argue his case in front of a panel of three judges.

Lee, a student at Woodlawn High School, was murdered in 1999. Syed was charged and then convicted of first-degree murder in 2000.

"Serial," a hit podcast released in 2014, raised questions about the prosecution, drawing international attention to the case.

After spending more than 22 years in prison, Syed's murder conviction was vacated, and the court dropped his charges, allowing him to walk out a free man.

Now, Lee's murder remains unsolved.

A virtual hearing was held in October that led to Syed's prison release and dropped charges. Young Lee says he did not find out about the hearing until after it was held.

Lee's attorney, David Sanford, says Lee was denied the right to fully participate in the proceeding because he was not given adequate notice, facts or evidence.

"There are a lot of violations here of the law and there are errors made here by the court," Sanford said "If Adnan Syed is in fact innocent, it was a terrible miscarriage of justice and we'll be the first ones to say that, once there is a proper evidentiary hearing."

Last month when WJZ spoke with the new attorney general Anthony Brown, he told us that his office filed a report regarding Lee's appeal because it's important to him to protect victim's rights.