Maryland correctional officers now equipped with body cameras statewide

Correctional officers at every Maryland state prison are now equipped with body-worn cameras, a move state officials say will improve safety and accountability for both staff and incarcerated people.

The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) began testing the cameras about two years ago before starting a systemwide rollout in May.

"We began full implementation in the first week of May 2026 and finished that implementation on July 2," said David Greene, deputy secretary of operations for DPSCS.

How do the cameras work?

The department demonstrated the cameras Monday at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, showing how officers wear and activate them and how the devices indicate when they are recording.

Greene said the cameras are designed to provide an objective record of interactions inside correctional facilities. The footage can be used as evidence during investigations, help protect officers from false allegations, and show whether staff members are following department policies.

Officials also said the presence of a camera can help prevent confrontations from escalating.

"The presence of a camera during an incident in and of itself acts as a deterrent — minimizing or reducing a violent event before it occurs," Greene said.

The cameras also provide a record of incarcerated people's behavior.

"For the incarcerated individual population — it allows us to bring to the surface conduct that is not aligned with our policies and programs," Greene said.

Why are body-worn cameras needed for correctional systems?

DPSCS pointed to results from correctional systems in other states that have deployed body-worn cameras.

According to the department, a study in Virginia found a 59% reduction in injuries to incarcerated individuals and a 45% reduction in reportable uses of force. A Florida pilot program reported a 42% reduction in staff assaults and a 51% reduction in uses of force in general-population settings. In Ohio, officials reported a 50% reduction in complaints from incarcerated individuals and a 24% agency-wide reduction in uses of force.

Maryland officials say they hope the cameras will lead to similar improvements in safety, accountability and transparency across the state's correctional facilities.