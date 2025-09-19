Cooler weekend ahead across Maryland

After another unseasonably warm day across central Maryland, changes are on the way as a backdoor cold front slips south through the region Friday night.

Temperatures topped out well into the 80s across the Baltimore area Friday, running about 10 degrees above normal for mid-September. Clouds will increase this evening as the front pushes through, but aside from a stray shower in the far western suburbs, most of the area will stay dry. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday brings a return to more typical September weather. The front stalls out to the south, and high pressure from New England noses back down into Maryland. That means highs around Baltimore will settle back into the upper 70s and low 80s. The air will feel noticeably cooler and a touch more damp, especially with onshore breezes picking up. Western Maryland, closer to the stalled boundary, has the better shot at scattered showers, but Baltimore and the Eastern Shore should hold dry.

For Charm City Live in downtown Baltimore on Saturday, the weather looks cooperative. Expect dry skies with highs in the upper 70s, some passing clouds, and a breeze off the water. The evening will cool comfortably into the 60s, making for good conditions to enjoy the festival without worrying about rain.

Sunday looks cooler still as that high pressure holds firm. Expect more clouds across the region, and some areas around Baltimore could see pockets of drizzle or a brief light shower. Highs will only reach the low to mid-70s in central and northern Maryland, with upper 70s possible farther south.

By Monday, the stalled front lifts north as a warm front. With it comes a surge of warmer, more humid air and a better chance of rain. Scattered showers are likely Monday and Tuesday as low pressure lingers off the Carolina coast. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s to mid-80s before another front midweek brings a fresh round of cooler air and more widespread rain chances.

For fans heading to M&T Bank Stadium Monday night to see the Ravens take on the Lions, tailgating will feel warm and muggy through the afternoon with temps in the low 80s. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m., when readings will still be in the mid to upper 70s with humid conditions and a chance for a shower or two. Not a washout, but something to keep an eye on if you're planning to be outside before or during the game.