Maryland Weather: Snow Showers to Taper Off This Evening; Bitter Cold Ahead

BALTIMORE -- Snow showers will continue across the area before tapering off this evening. The heaviest snow and best chance for accumulation will occur later this afternoon and early evening before the system moves out.

Currently, we expect a couple of inches of snow in the Baltimore area, with higher amounts possible to the west toward Frederick and Westminster. Be cautious of slick spots overnight as temperatures dip into the teens and 20s. Gusty northwest winds will make it feel much colder, with wind chills dropping to the single digits by Monday morning.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Forecast

Expect partly cloudy skies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with high temperatures in the low to mid-20s across the region. Wind chill values will range from the single digits to the teens throughout the day.

A period of very cold temperatures will begin Monday night and is expected to continue through Wednesday night. Low temperatures Monday night will drop into the single digits, with wind chills ranging from near zero to slightly below zero in many locations by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Frigid and Cloudy

Tuesday afternoon's high temperatures will barely reach the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as a storm system passes to our south. At this time, it appears the system will stay far enough south to avoid bringing another round of wintry weather to the area.

Even colder wind chills are expected Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning, it will feel like 0 to 15 degrees below zero for many locations. In western Maryland, wind chills could plunge to as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Wednesday: Extreme Cold Lingers

High temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will reach only the mid to upper teens. Another frigid night is in store Wednesday night, with lows dipping back into the single digits. Wind chills will once again approach zero.

Warming Trend Late Week

Temperatures will begin to warm by Thursday afternoon, with highs near 30. Friday morning will start off cold, with lows in the lower teens, but afternoon highs will climb into the mid-30s.

Looking ahead to next weekend, expect a significant warm-up. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 30s, and by Sunday, temperatures will rise into the mid-40s. Overnight lows will remain chilly, dropping into the teens and low 20s Saturday morning and the mid to upper 20s Sunday morning.