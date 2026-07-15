5 Maryland residents who traveled out of state have measles, health officials warn

Five cases of measles have been confirmed in Maryland residents who recently traveled out of state.

The Maryland health department said that people who visited the Carroll Hospital Center Emergency Department waiting room in Westminster between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 13 may have been exposed.

Health officials said the five cases recently traveled together to a location in the United States that is experiencing an active measles outbreak.

"Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infectious person breathes, coughs, or sneezes," the health department stated.

Health officials said the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area.

Maryland has nine confirmed cases of measles in 2026, including these five. There were three cases of measles in Maryland in 2025.

What to do if you think you've been exposed

The Maryland Health Department urges people to find out if they have been vaccinated for measles or previously had measles. People are considered protected if they have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957.

The health department says that if you are not fully vaccinated and may have been exposed, to call your local health department.

People who may have been exposed should monitor their symptoms for 21 days.

What are the symptoms?

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. Between one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash may appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body.