Maryland travelers return home after long holiday weekend

If you hit the road or took to the skies this holiday weekend, you weren't alone.

Airports and highways across the country saw a record number of travelers returning home on Labor Day.

TSA reports this Labor Day stretch was the busiest ever for air travel, with more than 17 million flyers projected nationwide. At BWI, officials say busy days can top 30,000 passengers passing through security checkpoints.

Going to Disney World

For families returning from Orlando—one of AAA's top Labor Day destinations—flights were full.

"When people say don't travel on a holiday, they say it for a reason," said Imani Headd, from Upper Marlboro. "It was packed. I think on the way home, the flight was completely full!"

Many Maryland families spent the long weekend at Disney and Universal.

"We left on Thursday and got to Orlando, and we took our children to Disney for our baby's first birthday," said Annapolis resident Kelly Cooper.

Shana Nicholson, from Baltimore, took her children to Universal Studios for the weekend.

"Orlando was very crowded; it was crazy," Nicholson said. "Everybody was coming back today."

Highway travel

On the roads, the Maryland Transportation Authority estimated more than 345,000 vehicles would cross the Bay Bridge between Friday and Monday. Officials warned the worst congestion would be mid-day through early evening, with traffic expected to ease after 10 p.m.

While Monday was certainly busy, TSA says Wednesday is typically when most travelers return from their Labor Day weekend trips.