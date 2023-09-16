Maryland blows out Virginia 42-14 in first meeting since 2013

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, and Maryland came back from an early deficit to rout Virginia 42-14 on Friday night in the teams' first meeting in a decade.

Braeden Wisloski scored on a 98-yard kickoff return to help the Terrapins (3-0) climb out of a 14-0 hole. Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea again showed some promise for Virginia (0-3), but he threw three interceptions and lost a fourth-quarter fumble as the game got away from the Cavaliers.

Maryland and Virginia hadn't played each other in football since 2013 — the Terps left the ACC for the Big Ten after that season.

Colandrea threw for 377 yards last week against James Madison, with Week 1 starter Tony Muskett injured. Colandrea got the start again at Maryland, and he connected with Malik Washington for a 49-year flea-flicker on Virginia's first offensive play.

Perris Jones ran for a 13-yard touchdown and Colandrea added a 19-yard scoring pass to Kobe Pace, but the Cavaliers weren't up by 14 for long because Wisloski took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a touchdown.

Maryland's Roman Hemby capped a 97-yard drive in the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run that made it 14-all at halftime.

Tagovailoa then put Maryland ahead to stay, rolling out to his right and throwing deep to Jeshaun Jones for a 64-yard touchdown that gave the Terps a 21-14 lead in the third. Early in the fourth, Colandrea made his biggest mistake of the game, underthrowing a pass into the end zone on third-and-10 from the 12. It was intercepted by Tarheeb Still and the Cavaliers came away with no points.

Maryland turned the game into a blowout after that, tacking on short TD runs by Hemby, Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald.

Colandrea threw for 263 yards, 141 of which were to Washington.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The Cavaliers are 0-3 for the first time since 2016, and they really could use a more consistent running game to take some of the pressure off Colandrea.

Maryland: The Terrapins have won 11 straight nonconference games, and Michael Locksley improved to 4-0 against ACC teams as Maryland's coach. This was the second straight week the Terps fell behind 14-0 early before rallying to win by double digits — they beat Charlotte 38-20 the previous weekend.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers play another Friday night game next week, at home against N.C. State.

Maryland: The Terps open Big Ten play at Michigan State next Saturday.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)