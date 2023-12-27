Maryland Bar Counsel files petition to suspend former State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's law license

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Bar Counsel has filed a petition to suspend former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's law license.

The petition was filed last Friday.

Mosby was elected as Baltimore City's State's Attorney in 2014 and was reelected in 2018.

She lost to Ivan Bates in the 2022 election.

In November, Mosby was convicted on two counts of perjury.

Jurors found Mosby lied to take money out of her retirement account, saying she suffered COVID-related losses for her Mahogany Elite travel business.

In a separate pending federal case, Mosby also faces two counts of making false mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Jury selection for that trial will begin on January 18, 2024.

A judge ruled that Mosby won't be sentenced until the completion of her second federal trial.

