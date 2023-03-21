First Alert Forecast: Not as cool tonight

BALTIMORE -- The skies across the area will be partly cloudy overnight with temperatures not quite as cold as in the past several nights, falling mainly around 40 degrees for most locations.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday night with a chance for showers arriving by Thursday morning.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon will be unseasonably warm in the mid 70s. Low temperatures on Thursday night will drop to the upper 40s to around 50.

More rain is forecast for Friday, to close out the work week, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Clouds and showers will continue in the forecast for Saturday with highs around 60.

A cold front will move through the area by Saturday night clearing the rain out of the region.

There will be brief sunshine on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s, but more rain is expected to start next week.

Temperatures will be at or just a little below average to start next week, with highs in the mid to upper 50s through next Wednesday.