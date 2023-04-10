First Alert Forecast: Beautiful weather expected all week

BALTIMORE -- The forecast for most of this week looks spectacular. We can expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with warm temperatures, low humidity, and light winds.

The low temperatures tonight will be milder than previous nights, dropping into the 30s and 40s across the region under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the low 80s. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

As we head into the weekend, a weak storm system will approach the area from the south, causing clouds to increase on Friday. There will be slight chances for showers on Saturday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. A cold front will bring a better chance for rain on Sunday, especially during the afternoon. Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach close to 80 degrees.

Once the front passes, the start of next week will be cooler and less humid, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s, and low temperatures will dip back into the 40s that night.

After next Monday, we will likely enter a period of cooler weather through mid-week.