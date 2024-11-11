Baltimore leaders mourn loss of Mary Pat Clarke, city council's first female president

BALTIMORE -- Mary Pat Clarke, the first woman to serve as Baltimore City Council President, died Sunday, Nov. 10, according to our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

Who Was Mary Pat Clarke?

Clarke was elected to the city council in 1975 and served on and off for over 32 years.

After an eight-year break that started in 1995, she returned in 2003 to represent Baltimore City's 14th District.

In 2019, Clarke announced her plan to retire, saying, "I've been serving with this new council, the one with the new members. A lot of young people, and I'm just impressed with the energy, diligence, really progressive agenda, but done with care. Coming in, I felt like a den mother and they're eagle scouts."

During her time on the council, Clarke pushed for legislation that eliminated barriers to homeownership for renters.

In October 2023, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed the Councilmember Mary Pat Clarke Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act into law. The act was inspired by the Tenant Right of First Refusal bill which was led by Clarke in the 1980s.

Tributes to Mary Pat Clarke

Following the announcement of her death, Baltimore leaders shared tributes to Clarke.

Mayor Scott honored Clarke in a social media post Sunday, saying, "Mary Pat Clarke passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family after a brief illness."

"Baltimore is a better place because she lived here and dedicated her life to serving all of us, and for that, we as a city are eternally grateful," the mayor added.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shares a photo with former City Council President Mary Pat Clarke as a tribute after her death on November 10, 2024. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott

Baltimore City Council President-Elect Zeke Cohen shared the following statement:

"Mary Pat Clarke defined what it means to be a public servant in Baltimore. Her decades of selfless service to our city yielded incredible results for children, workers and families. She was an uncompromising moral voice.

On a personal note: Mary Pat was a wonderful friend and mentor. She saw the best in me and helped me become the person and leader I am today. When I joined the City Council, Mary Pat advocated to give up her Chairmanship of the Education Committee so that I, a former teacher, could have the opportunity to continue impacting students in Baltimore. We worked together on several policies impacting kids. We'd spoken just a few days before her death: I'd asked her to come share reflections with the council at a planned retreat in December, knowing that she'd offer both feisty quips and sage advice. I am saddened that some of my new colleagues will not benefit from her wisdom. But we all benefit from the life she lived and the gifts she poured into us. She will forever be my Baltimore 'bubbe.'

May her memory be a blessing."

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley shared the following statement:

"Our hearts are extremely heavy with the passing of Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke. She was not only a great public servant, but a friend and mentor. This is a terrible loss to our City. Her unwavering commitment to the citizens of Baltimore was unmatched and she will be greatly missed. I send my deepest condolences to her husband Joe and their family."

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley shared a photo of former Baltimore City Council President Mary Pat Clarke, as a tribute after her death on November 10, 2024. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley





Senator Barbara Mikulski shared the following statement:

"Joining with other Baltimoreans, I mourn the loss of Mary Pat Clarke. A unique light has gone out in our city. Mary Pat was devoted to the city and its constituents. From taking on big issues like poverty to constituent service, Mary Pat was always there with a smile and a can-do approach.

Mary Pat and I were a part of an early group of city reformers, and I served with her on city council, worked with her in the community and enjoyed a good laugh wherever we went.

She was a Baltimore original and certainly one of Baltimore's best. Not only did she do the job, she did everything she could to mentor the next generation of elected leaders. When she retired, she passed the torch to the next generation, but she continued to light up Baltimore."