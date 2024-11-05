Zeke Cohen, Emmanuel Digman seek to become Baltimore City Council president

BALTIMORE -- Democrat Zeke Cohen and Republican Emmanuel Digman are squaring off in the polls for the Baltimore City Council's top spot.

Cohen defeated current City Council President Nick Mosby in May's primary..

"We know our challenges," Cohen said on Tuesday. "We know our issues with violence, with economic inequality. We know all that has been in our past but this is a moment for our city to move forward."

Cohen, Baltimore's District 1 representative, wants to focus on three areas -- city services, schools, and public safety.

"We have to get the basics right and then we have to do something very big in these next couple years," Cohen said.

The former teacher wants to see more collaboration and accountability between agencies like the Department of Public Works and the Department of Juvenile Services.

"We are going to make sure that we are supporting the workforce and that we are holding the leadership of our agencies fully accountable," Cohen said.

WJZ reached out to Digman multiple times but we have yet to hear back.

According to Digman's campaign website, he lists his background in political activism, community service and "a real revitalization of Baltimore City from the top down."

Digman is a military veteran and has been a member of the Baltimore City Republican Central Committee since May 2023, and he writes that he "stands for God, family, country and Baltimore."

The candidates are looking to build a better Charm City.

"We have all of the assets," Cohen said. "It is time for us to put it together and become that great American comeback story that every resident who lives here deserves."