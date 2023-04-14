First Alert Forecast: Some much needed rain for the weekend

BALTIMORE -- Get ready for cooler temperatures and some much-needed rain as we head into the weekend. Overnight skies tonight will be mostly cloudy with a possibility of scattered light showers, and temperatures dropping to the low 60s. On Saturday, expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms throughout the region, particularly in the afternoon, and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower or storm in the evening as a cold front moves through the region. A few lingering showers are possible on Monday morning, with noticeably cooler temperatures and highs in the upper 60s. Monday night will be chilly, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be breezy and partly cloudy, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to near 60, and Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the week with lows around 40 in many areas. Wednesday will be sunny with a temperature rebound to around 70. As we head towards the end of the week, expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 80 on Thursday and in the low 80s on Friday. Low temperatures at night will rise back into the 50s by Thursday night and Friday night.

The next chance for rain will arrive on Saturday in the form of a few afternoon and evening showers and storms. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs mainly in the 70s throughout the weekend. Keep an eye on the forecast as we approach the weekend, and stay safe!