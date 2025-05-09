Fire at Baltimore courthouse prompts renewed calls for updated building

A fire at Baltimore's Mitchell Courthouse Tuesday prompted renewed calls for updated buildings.

The courthouse was evacuated due to an electrical fire on the fourth floor, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher, and no injuries were reported.

The fire occurred as the Clerk of Baltimore's Circuit Court was marking the first anniversary of the launch of Maryland's Electronic Courts system.

According to Clerk Xavier Conaway, the fire interrupted the celebration and all court proceedings, including marriage ceremonies, hearings and time-sensitive filings.

Conway said the fire highlighted the need for a safe and modern courthouse.

"It's moments like these that remind us of how deeply committed our public workers are, even when asked to stand in the rain or sun for hours because of outdated infrastructure," Conway said. "It shouldn't be this way–not in Baltimore, not anywhere."

Conway said the evacuation also emphasized the ongoing concerns about infrastructure in Baltimore's historic courthouses.

"These kinds of disruptions come at a cost—not just in time and dollars, but in trust," Conaway added. "Whether someone is coming to court for protection, to record a property deed, or to get married, they deserve a safe, reliable public space."

Legionella concerns at Baltimore courthouses

The fire hasn't been Conway's only concern. In December 2024, the court clerk requested water quality tests after reports of Legionella bacteria in two court buildings.

In the request, Conway emphasized the need to be proactive in ensuring the water is safe in high-traffic buildings where employees, attorneys and jurors visit each day.

"Ensuring the integrity of the water supply is not just a basic health and safety measure but a crucial step in maintaining public trust," he said.

The tests revealed elevated levels of Legionella bacteria and prompted the shutdown of three Baltimore courthouses.

Legionella can lead to Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever. The bacteria can spread through water vapor or mist and can come from faucets, plumbing systems and water heaters, according to the CDC.

Since December, several other city buildings have been found to have elevated levels of the bacteria, including City Hall.

The city carried out mitigation efforts and said it would continue to conduct precautionary testing.

In February, the initial three courthouses were again found to have elevated Legionella levels.