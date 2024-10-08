Maryland artist inspires Latinas with first illustrated book: "We should celebrate Latinas"

BALTIMORE -- A Latina artist from Columbia, Maryland, is using her creative talents to uplift Latinas with her first illustrated book, "Viva Latina: Wisdom from Remarkable Women to Inspire and Empower," highlighting the importance of representation.

Latino representation in media is limited. According to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau, only 8% percent of Latinos are represented in published materials like newspapers, books and magazines.

Sandra Lucia Diaz is an illustrator who aims to change that one page at a time.

"We should celebrate Latinas every day," Diaz said. "365 days of the year, because we have so much to offer."

The book is now available at major bookstores and Target.

It was purposely released this month in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Being represented

Diaz's book honors 50 Latinas of all shades with life-like depictions.

"Growing up I didn't see us represented in history books," Diaz said. "I didn't see us celebrated in media the way that we should be."

Each Latina is acknowledged with a brief biography or a story that highlights that individual's wisdom and life struggles, which is a serious point of reflection for Diaz as she reflects on the days her mother sold arepas and empanadas, laying the groundwork of her entrepreneurship.

"The great thing about my mom is, she would always tell me tu eres capaz [You are capable]," Diaz said.

Family tribute

Diaz's grandmother was the first to buy a commission piece. Now she pays homage to her grandmother her illustration business.

"They had to fight," Diaz said about her family. "They had such a hard time fitting into society's expectations of who they are, that they weren't allowed to dream. They weren't allowed to pursue anything that they wanted to do."

How it started

Diaz's creative journey started in Miami with colorful markers. Fourteen years later, she makes detailed strokes on a tablet at her home studio in Columbia, Maryland.

"I think it's super important to never forget about where you come from," Diaz said. "Never forget about who you are, and to me, being Colombian, being part of a lineage of strong women."

Inspiring women

Diaz partnered with her mentor, Sandra Velasquez, to create this book to inspire women to aim higher and feel seen.

Velasquez is a self-made entrepreneur who created a Mexican beauty and lifestyle brand and even pitched her business on an episode of Shark Tank. Diaz said she admires Velasquez for being a leader in the retail space, which she said is difficult for Latinas to break into and succeed.

Fierce Latinas

From entrepreneurs to activists to authors, the book spotlights fierce Latinas, including Diaz herself.

She writes in the book, "To all my ancestors, I stand to the testament of your wildest dreams. As a mujer, I especially honor the women in my lineage, for I'm a product of their sacrifices."

For every page she turns, Diaz said another name is etched in history and generations of Latina representation are honored.