Man dead after shooting at apartment in Central Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a shooting at the Johnston Square Apartments in Central Baltimore on Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East Preston Street around 8:50 a.m. for the reported shooting.

Once on the scene, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

The shooting comes as the city continues to see a decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

Scott reported Tuesday that homicides in Baltimore are down 24% and non-fatal shootings are down 35% since 2023.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.