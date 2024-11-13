Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after shooting at apartment in Central Baltimore, police say

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a shooting at the Johnston Square Apartments in Central Baltimore on Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore police.  

A man is dead after a shooting at Johnston Square Apartments in Central Baltimore on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, according to Baltimore Police.
A man is dead after a shooting at Johnston Square Apartments in Central Baltimore on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, according to Baltimore Police. WJZ

Officers responded to the 500 block of East Preston Street around 8:50 a.m. for the reported shooting.  

Once on the scene, officers found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.  

The man was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.  

The shooting comes as the city continues to see a decrease in homicides and non-fatal shootings, according to Mayor Brandon Scott. 

Scott reported Tuesday that homicides in Baltimore are down 24% and non-fatal shootings are down 35% since 2023. 

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.   

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.