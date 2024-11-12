Brooklyn community hits major milestone in reducing gun violence, 400 days without a homicide

BALTIMORE -- On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Scott and Brooklyn Safe Streets celebrated a big milestone in South Baltimore as it has been more than 400 days with no homicides thanks to their Safe Streets encampment zone.

"Every day we work to maintain relationships with trust throughout the community. Every day we work to mediate disputes before they erupt into violence….gun violence," Weezy, Site Director of Safe Streets in Brooklyn Curtis Bay said.

Today, we celebrated 408 days and counting without a homicide in the Safe Streets Brooklyn catchment zone. This did not happen overnight. pic.twitter.com/IF0rZJ8Wyv — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) November 12, 2024

The Brooklyn community was devastated in July of 2023, when 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi were murdered in a mass shooting, causing a great divide in the community.

"But now today in Brooklyn we see a community that is so tight-knit, so together, that we are literally changing the lives of these young people in our city," Phylicia Porter, Baltimore City Councilwoman said.

"While we're not declaring victory, we are proclaiming progress," said Bill McCarthy, Executive Director of the Catholic Charities of Baltimore.

Homicides Down 24%

This progress can be marked in numbers, 408 to be exact, but is more so marked by survival and community activism to stop violence before it starts and that starts with trust.

"Who does the community trust, and contrary to what we heard in the media narrative at times, Safe Streets was at the top of that list," Stefanie Mavronis Director of Monse said.

Mayor Scott also chimed in saying, "Homicides are down 24 percent, and non-fatal shootings are down 35 percent this year and that's of course on top of the historic 20 percent reduction in homicides that we saw last year...These are more than just numbers, these are lives saved, communities kept whole, and families that do not have to go through the lifelong pain of losing a loved one to gun violence."

While they celebrate this significant milestone, you won't find people claiming victory instead, it's a motivator to raise the standard and lessen the need to celebrate living safely in Baltimore.

"Progress here in Brooklyn, we can't stop until this kind of ceremony is no longer necessary, until peace is a standard, and streets are not measured in days or months," Weezy explained.