Maryland boasts the No. 2 place to visit for fall, USA Today ranking finds

Maryland's Allegany County has been ranked as the No. 2 place in the United States to visit during fall, according to a list compiled by USA Today.

The rankings — which the publication said were nominated by an expert panel and voted on by readers — highlight 10 destinations to visit during fall "for their beautiful scenery, fantastic weather and wealth of seasonal activities and events."

The No. 1 destination on the list was Mackinac Island, Michigan.

"Whether guests are peeping leaves from the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad or pedaling along the C&O Canal National Historical Park and Towpath, fall really comes alive in this region of the Appalachian Mountains," USA Today said in its description of Allegany County.

"Several festivals, including the Heritage Days Festival and George Washington's Whiskey Rebellion, offer music, eats, and fun during the autumn months," it added.

Among some of the upcoming events listed on a calendar for the county is an Appalachian Festival, which is celebrating its 21st year from Sept. 17 to 19 at Frostburg State University.

In addition, Maryland RailFest 2026 takes place from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20. "Maryland Railfest 2026 brings the rich history and excitement of railroading to life in the heart of historic downtown Cumberland," a description of the event reads.

"One of this year's biggest highlights is the opportunity to ride behind the legendary steam locomotive No. 1309 on a special excursion to the scenic Helmstetter's Curve -- with tickets priced at just $13.09 in tribute to the engine itself," it added. "Guests can also step aboard the Murder Mystery Dinner Train, blending suspense, dining, and classic rail travel into one unforgettable experience."