Baltimore to celebrate 50th anniversary of AFRAM with documentary about beloved music festival

Baltimore is celebrating the 50th anniversary of AFRAM with a documentary about the beloved music festival.

The "AFRAM 50: This is a Celebration of Us" documentary goes all the way back to the first AFRAM festival to tell us its story and everything in between.

WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.

More than a historical documentary

"The beauty of a subject matter like AFRAM is that people are eager to tell it," said Alexandria Queen-Sneed, the director/producer of the film with Create & Serve Media Group. "You can tell the story of AFRAM in 100 different ways. It's been around for 50 years. There's an incredible legacy attached to it, but we had to get to the nitty-gritty and decide what actually matters the most. If we get to only tell the world about Afram once, what do we want to say?"

The idea to do a documentary began with a conversation between Tia Goodson and Maya Gilmore.

"It's really important, I think, for Baltimore to tell Baltimore's story," said Maya Gilmore, the executive director of the Mayor's Office of Cable & Communications/CharmTV and the executive producer of the film. "People come from all over the world to tell Baltimore's story, but it's really better for Baltimoreans to authentically tell their own story to help shape our narrative."

"Adding a piece of work, like the documentary on such an important festival, to the city was necessary," said Goodson. "You take a step and think about it, you know, a lot has changed in that time, not just within the festival, I mean, it's bounced from a few around the city to a few different locations, but also just in the climate of the city."

"AFRAM is Baltimore, and AFRAM is Baltimore's story, and Baltimore is its people"

The duo hired Queen-Sneed in January, and they've been working on the film for the last six months, gathering interviews, archival materials and footage from the community.

Collaboration between the city, artists, and musicians played a big part in bringing the story to life.

"We need people to know why this is here, and we need people to know why they should care about it, not just if you're in Baltimore, but if you're in another city," said Queen-Sneed. "We wanted Baltimore artists to be able to have an opportunity to offer up their music for the film, because all in all, we want this film to feel like a city."

"Mayor Scott wanted to really preserve the history of this festival. It's one of his favorite events, and so he thought that it would be a great idea for us to actually go back and ground ourselves in its history," Gilmore explained. "AFRAM is Baltimore, and AFRAM is Baltimore's story, and Baltimore is its people."

Their hope is for the documentary to take viewers back in time, all while giving people a glimpse into the work that happens behind the scenes.

"I really want them to see that we come from a strong, beautiful legacy as a city," said Queen-Sneed.

"Baltimore is not The Wire, Baltimore is arts, Baltimore is food, Baltimore is culture, Baltimore is film, right. And so I think that when we tell our stories here, we have a better chance at shaping the narrative for the world and telling you what Baltimore authentically and truly is," Gilmore explained.

Their goal is for Baltimore to tell its "own" story and create a soundtrack, so people know they are a part of something bigger.

"It really was not just a festival; it was a form of activism, and people don't always realize that," said Queen-Sneed. "I really want them to see that we come from a strong, beautiful legacy as a city."

"I hope it inspires them to share the story of AFRAM with others and show up to the festival," said Goodson.

"AFRAM is a generational celebration," said Gilmore. "I want the young people to carry the torch forward."

"There will be a private screening of the AFRAM 50 documentary before the 2026 festival on June 17.

The final version of the film is still in the works, and there's still time for you to submit your memories of the festival. You can learn more and submit your memories here.

You can also email your best work to AFRAM50Doc@baltimorecity.gov by June 8 for a chance to be heard and showcased as we celebrate 50 years of AFRAM.