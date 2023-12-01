Maryland action groups decry violence in the Gaza Strip following end of seven-day ceasefire

BALTIMORE -- The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas lasted for seven days before fighting resumed on Friday.

The humanitarian crisis that is being created in Gaza as a result of their war has sparked growing concern in the Middle East and overseas.

On Friday, local action groups held demonstrations across the United States. One of them took place in Howard County.

Despite the wet weather, dozens of people gathered together outside of the Columbia Mall to hold a vigil in memory of the lives lost in the besieged Gaza Strip.

They also wanted to raise awareness about the need for peace in the region.

One young demonstrator told WJZ that empathy has prompted her to take a stand.

"I'm here to show my support for the Palestinian people," 16-year-old Scarlett Lopez said. "I actually have an exchange student this year from Palestine. I'm here for her. I'm here for her family."

Lopez said she felt it was important to use her voice to make a difference.

"Here in the U.S., we have a voice, and we can use our voice," she said. "So, I'm going to use it."

It's America's freedom of speech that drew Moe Imran to the United States from his home country of Bangladesh.

"When I see the suffering of any innocent people, my heart goes to them, and we need to stop this killing," Imran said.

Imran attended the demonstration to stand up against the loss of innocent lives.

"We want peace for the people of Israel. We want peace for the people of Palestine," he said. "They both have the right to live peacefully side-by-side. Let's find a solution. But if you continue bombing and killing, that will bring anger. That will not bring any kind of peaceful solution."

Ceasefire mediator Qatar has said there are ongoing to renew the truce between Israel and Hamas.