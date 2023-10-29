Baltimore-area Jewish organizations rally at Penn Station in support of Israel

BALTIMORE - Nearly two dozen Jewish organizations from the Baltimore region partnered to put on a large rally Sunday outside of Baltimore's Penn Station.

Hundreds gathered to pray for Israel, the war-torn country, and speak out against the violence.

Those participating told WJZ they want to use their voice to support Israel as the war rages on against the Hamas terrorist organization.

"We're here to say that we're unified in peace, and hate will have no place here, and hate will have no place in the Middle East," said Baltimore City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer.

Several Baltimore City leaders showed their support, including Schleifer, Zeke Cohen and City Council President Nick Mosby.

Cohen, who has family in Israel, told WJZ that some of his cousins were called up as reservists to serve in the Israel military.

"I pray for all those we have lost," Cohen said. "I pray for the hostages that were taken, for my family that's over there. I pray for all people that want peace in the Middle East."

Schleifer said that Baltimore residents have been sending resources to help support community members in Israel.

He said items like socks have also been sent to soldiers in Israel.