Muslim civil rights group files complaint against Johns Hopkins Medicine doctor

BALTIMORE -- A Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization filed a formal complaint with the Maryland Board of Physicians against a Johns Hopkins Medicine doctor on Tuesday.

Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Director Dr. Darren Klugman came under fire for racist comments that were allegedly posted on X, the social media platform formerly Twitter, about Palestinians amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Someone with that level of animus who's called for the wholesale slaughter of an entire ethnic group, who's called barbaric animals . . . The kind of language that was used in the posts, it really was very troubling," Zainab Chaudry said.

Chaudry is the Maryland director of the Council for American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR.

The organization wrote to the Maryland Board of Physicians to request a formal investigation into the matter after receiving several messages and calls from concerned members of the community.

"My organization submitted an official complaint to the Maryland Board of Physicians calling for an investigation first to authenticate and validate that those tweets actually were his, and then the demand was that if they were actually his that we wanted his medical license be revoked," Chaudry said.

Chaudry said the group also wants to see action taken by Klugman's employer, Johns Hopkins.

"Hopkins, they need to take this seriously," Chaudry said. "They need to take the appropriate measures by terminating his position there."

In an email sent to colleagues, Klugman allegedly wrote in part:

These messages in no way reflect my beliefs, me as a person, a physician, a friend or colleague.

He also added:

I am fully committed to repairing the damage I have done and continuing to build relationships with each of you that allow us to deliver the world class care that makes me so proud and fortunate to be a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

On Wednesday, WJZ requested a statement from Johns Hopkins Medicine regarding the alleged social media posts but has not received a response at this time.