Maryland says $14.5 million in new federal highway funds will help save lives

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced $14.5 million in new federal highway safety grants that he says will help prevent crashes and save lives across the state.

The grant money will be available to local agencies, nonprofits and other organizations across the state "to support the state's continued efforts to prevent crashes, save lives and make Maryland's roads safer for everyone," said a news release.

The funds are to be distributed to 99 different agencies on Oct. 1.

"Marylanders deserve to feel safe on our roads and we have a responsibility to ensure we're keeping people safe," Moore said in a statement.

"This funding will help our local partners turn proven strategies into action, preventing crashes and saving lives," he added. "By working together and investing in solutions that meet communities where they are, we will make Maryland a safer and better community, ensuring no one is left behind."

The federal highway safety grants are awarded based on traffic safety needs and crash data. The latest funding is in addition to the nearly $675,000 in state-funded grants awarded in July.

Maryland officials explained in the press release the grant money will support statewide efforts to: