Martin goes 4 for 5, including a home run in the Twins' 9-5 win over the Orioles

Austin Martin had four hits, including a home run, Josh Bell also homered and the Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 on Monday night.

Dean Kremer (2-4), in his second start with Minnesota since being brought over from Baltimore at the trade deadline, allowed one run and one hit in seven innings against his former team. He struck out seven.

Martin led off the third with his homer to left-center field to open the scoring. He singled in the first and reached on a bunt single in the seventh, part of a five-run inning for the Twins. He added another single in the eighth.

Ryan Jeffers singled in the seventh to score Martin and Royce Lewis was walked to set up Bell's three-run shot that made it 7-1. Jeffers hit an RBI double in the eighth inning, and Lewis delivered a single to make it 9-3.

Kaelen Culpepper, in his first home game since being called up by the Twins on Friday, hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Gunnar Henderson scored the first run of the game for the Orioles, running home after Jackson Holliday got caught stealing second base. Cody Mayo hit an RBI double in the eighth and scored the Orioles' third run.

Mayo hit a two-run single in the ninth to make it 9-5.

Orioles starter Trevor Rogers (7-8) pitched four innings, giving up two runs and four hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Up next

RHP Brandon Young (8-3, 3.43 ERA) will start for the Orioles on Tuesday against the Twins' RHP Bailey Ober (7-3, 4.45 ERA).